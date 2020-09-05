Indiana police again boosting patrols for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State police have once again beefed up their patrols along Indiana’s highways to prevent accidents and fatalities during the long Labor Day weekend by catching dangerous or impaired motorists.

State troopers will conduct overtime patrols through Monday’s observance of Labor Day, and they won’t be alone.

Indiana State Police say more than 200 Indiana law enforcement agencies will take part in this year’s highway enforcement campaign.

Hoosiers who plan to consume alcohol during the holiday weekend are urged to have a safe plan to get home safely.

