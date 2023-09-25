HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – We’ve all heard that every city in every state has its good and bad areas, but does that make it an unsafe state to live in overall? It depends where you are.

To help with this, wiseover.com compiled a list of every state including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico for crime rate and murders.

According to their research, Indiana ranks 28th with a violent crime rate of 357.7 per 100,000 and 18th in violent crime incidents with 24,161.

The research cites the state’s high levels of drug abuse and trafficking, particularly in rural areas plus an increase in gang activity and gun violence in recent years for the counts.

In another study, Indiana ranks 20th in homicide rates with 9.7 per 100,000 and 17th in number of homicides with 656.

However, these numbers pale in comparison to the highest rates. The area with the highest crime rate and murder rate is the District of Columbia with a rate of 999.8 per 100,000 and 49.2 per 100,000.

The state with the highest murder rate overall is Louisiana with a rate of 22.9 per 100,000.

For a full list of results, click here and here.