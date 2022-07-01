INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies.

Records show the state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm Lewis Wagner for its representation of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously last month as unconstitutional the law aiming to give legislative leaders authority to call the General Assembly into an “emergency session” after the governor declared a statewide emergency.

The Republican attorney general’s office, which represented the GOP-dominated Legislature in the dispute, said it did not track the time its staff spent on the case.