Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced a measure that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the process.

A Republican-dominated committee voted Monday in favor of a bill including the so-called “abortion reversal” provision.

Another legislative committee on Monday endorsed repealing the state law requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public.

The bill would allow any resident to carry a handgun unless for reasons including previous felony convictions, being under a restraining order or having dangerous mental illnesses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss