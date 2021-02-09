Indiana panel backs weaker pregnant worker protections bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have advanced a weakened version of a requirement sought by the governor for workplace accommodations for pregnant women such as longer breaks or transfers to less physical work.

An Indiana House committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would require responses from businesses to employees who ask for accommodations but would not mandate meeting any of the requests.

A tougher proposal backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb failed in the state Senate last year following opposition from some business groups.

Opponents of the new version argue it wouldn’t improve pregnant women’s working conditions.