Indiana overwhelmingly ‘red’ as virus surges across state

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Nearly 80 percent of Indiana counties are now ‘red in the state department of health’s county map. A “red” county is listed as the worst category for community spread of COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

All but 19 Indiana counties are now in the ‘red.’ Allen County has returned to red status. Wabash, Huntington, Adams and Jay counties are orange.

Last week, 57 Indiana counties were red, with all remaining counties in orange. Five northeast Indiana counties were red – DeKalb, Grant, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley.

