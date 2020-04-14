Indiana order blocks local bans on virus patient moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nursing homes around Indiana will be allowed to establish facilities specifically for coronavirus patients under an order from the state health commissioner that prohibits local officials from blocking the transfer of such patients.

State health officials say at least 46 residents of 12 long-term care facilities have died with virus illnesses.

But an attempt by a nursing home operator to concentrate coronavirus patients at a facility in the southwestern Indiana city of Washington was banned by the county health officer.

State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, says statewide order can help nursing homes better care for those with coronavirus infections.

