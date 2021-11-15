Indiana opens doors to cameras in 5 courtrooms; includes Allen Co. Superior Court

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Judges in five Indiana courtrooms will allow news media to use cameras under a pilot project announced by the state Supreme Court.

The four-month experiment will start Dec. 1 and could be extended. All civil and criminal proceedings will be eligible for broadcast by the news media except for proceedings that are closed to the public.

The judges are:

Frances Gull in Allen Superior Court

Marianne Vorhees in Delaware Circuit Court

Bruce Parent in Lake Superior Court

Sean Persin in Tippecanoe Circuit Court

Leslie Shively in Vanderburgh Superior Court

There will be restrictions on the use of cameras, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.