Indiana officials won’t detail nursing home virus outbreaks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are refusing to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, even as they disclosed that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week.

The 162 deaths from 74 facilities that the state health commissioner said had occurred represent nearly 26% of Indiana’s COVID-19 fatalities recorded through Monday.

The state health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, declined to identify outbreak locations, saying new federal regulations require nursing homes to notify families about infections and deaths among residents.

