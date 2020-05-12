Indiana officials say most businesses abiding reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As many restaurants have resumed in-person dining and some hair salons began reopening around Indiana, state officials say most businesses have been following restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread.

The state issued its first order last week against a business after its owner was set to reopen sooner than allowed under state regulations that are gradually being eased. The owner of Daugherty Speedway near Boswell in western Indiana he received a cease-and-desist letter from the state after he planned to resume races over the weekend. He feels Benton County officials were trying to intimidate him by placing concrete barriers outside the track.