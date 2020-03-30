Indiana officials say ICU beds being added for virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana hospitals have increased their intensive care unit capacity by about one-third in the past few weeks in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus-related illnesses.

Having such ICU capacity available has been a prime concern as health officials reported Monday that the state had nearly 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a seven-fold increase from a week earlier.

Officials said Indiana hospitals have added about 500 critical care beds to give the state 1,940.

While officials said about 60% of those ICU beds were in use, hospitals continue working to create more ICU capacity by steps such as converting operating and recovery rooms space.

