Indiana officials outline response to state’s virus hotspots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have confirmed 28 more COVID-19 deaths, and the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease has doubled in three weeks.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the increase in cases on Wednesday when he said he would continue the statewide mask mandate for another month, though he decided against reinstating tougher restrictions at the statewide level.

Instead, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, outlined actions that should occur within each county based on its rating in the state’s color-coded rating system for coronavirus risks.

None of the recommendations, however, come with guaranteed restrictions or specific enforcement mechanisms.

