Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

These screen grabs from a Facebook post by Vauhxx Booker shows part of an altercation off Lake Monroe on Saturday, July 6, 2020. (Vauhxx Booker via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

Vauhxx Booker is a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. He posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation.

He said he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington.

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.