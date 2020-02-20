Indiana official ‘sorry’ for Islamophobic posts won’t resign

In this July 28, 2015 photo, Roger Stewart working as a 911 dispatcher the Howard County Dispatch Center in Kokomo, Ind. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is calling for the resignation of Roger Stewart, a newly appointed Kokomo city councilman, after anti-Muslim Facebook posts he shared on his profile were uncovered. (Tim Bath/The Kokomo Tribune via AP)

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana councilman whose predecessor resigned after posting Islamophobic comments online says he will not step down following backlash for sharing similar views on Facebook.

The Howard County Republican Party selected Roger Stewart to replace Greg Jones on the Kokomo Common Council. Jones resigned Jan. 17 after his Islamophobic and homophobic Facebook posts from 2015 came to light. Stewart shared a post on his Facebook that said Muslims can leave the country if they don’t follow the law.

He told the Kokomo Tribune on Tuesday that he’s sorry for what he said and that he won’t resign.

