Indiana officers kill suspect believed linked to man’s death

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers fatally shot a suspect early Tuesday outside an eastern Indiana convenience store while investigating an incident where a man was shot dead at his front door.

State police say the homeowner was shot to death late Monday by a “male subject” when he answered a knock on the front door of his home in the Henry County town of Kennard.

Rushville police officers later followed a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle to a convenience store in Rushville, about 20 miles south of Kennard.

Police said two officers fatally shot the suspect early Tuesday when he left that store and pointed a handgun at the officers.