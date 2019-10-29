Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident

In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 photo, Evansville Police Department personnel conduct an investigation after an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident in Evansville, Ind. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident in southwest Indiana.

Evansville police say the shooting happened Monday night.

Vanderburgh County’s coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley of Wadesville.

Police say an officer who was called to the scene of a crash was told by a witness that something was wrong with the man’s demeanor.

Capt. Andy Chandler says the officer approached and began questioning the man but thought his behavior was “questionable” when he didn’t respond.

Chandler says the officer opened fire when the man made quick movements and appeared to have an object.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what that object was.

The officer will be placed on p

