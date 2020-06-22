Indiana offers public schools $61M in remote learning grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana’s public schools can apply for funding to improve their remote learning capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic through a $61.6 million grant program.

Holcomb announced Monday that the deadline is July 17 to apply for the needs-based, competitive funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, which is financed by the federal CARES Act.

Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions and other education-related entities are eligible to apply for the grants. The state expects to award dozens of grants through the program.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.