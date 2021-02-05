Indiana offering overdose reversal kits to businesses, community facilities statewide

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana will partner with a nonprofit on an initiative to push out anti-overdose kits to every county in the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state’s Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced Friday a partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc. to expand access to overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

Through the initiative, Indiana businesses or community entities can request a “NaloxBox” unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area. Naloxone, or Narcan, will be available for use to reverse overdose.

The facility will then monitor the NaloxBox, and can request naloxone refills.

“Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual suffering from an overdose is critical in addressing the drug epidemic,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We’re committed to raising awareness about the need for bystanders to carry this lifesaving drug, which is why we’ve made it available via so many avenues, oftentimes at no cost to Hoosiers.”

Funding from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s state opioid response grant will be used to buy 215 NaloxBox units at a cost of $58,200.

Businesses or community entities who wish to receive a NaloxBox should contact Justin Phillips, founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline, Inc. at justin@overdoselifeline.org.