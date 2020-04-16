Indiana offering in-person voting for primary election

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will offer in-person voting for the upcoming primary election, despite calls for a mail-in election by party leaders and other organizations.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson on Thursday announced the state would offer “limited” in-person early voting around the state, from May 26 through June 1. The primary election will be held June 2. In-person voting will be available that day, too.

Lawson encouraged anyone interested in voting remotely to request an absentee ballot, to mail in their ballot. May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Lawson, who spoke during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily coronavirus response briefing, called the time “an unprecedented election cycle.”

Earlier this month, leaders of Allen County’s political parties came together to suggest mail-in voting for the state’s primary election, as the coronavirus continue to threaten. Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said in an email that the party “strongly suggests” voters vote by absentee ballot, while Allen County Democratic Chair Misti Meehan went a step further and sent a letter to the Indiana Election Commission, urging the state to move to a mail-in primary.

Groups including Common Cause Indiana, Indiana Vote By Mail and the League of Women Voters of Indiana have also called on the state election commission to move to a vote-by-mail election.

SEE: Application for Absentee Ballot