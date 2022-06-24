INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted an Indianapolis member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group with conspiracy and other charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say the indictment unsealed Friday charges 39-year-old Michael Greene with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Greene was arrested in Indiana on Thursday.

He was expected to make his initial court appearance later Friday.