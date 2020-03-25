INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials aren’t providing details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related illnesses continues to grow quickly and two more deaths were reported.
The state health department says Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 115 to reach a total of 477. Indiana has seen 14 total deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing spread of the virus.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says state officials are keeping confidential information provided by hospitals about their intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability. She said she’s seeing “positive movements” in availability of ICU beds and ventilators.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Latest Coronavirus Developments:
- Local companies helping to produce medical equipment
- Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow
- Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
- Reaction to the postponement of 2020 Paralympic Games
- TikTok star showcases “Distance Dance” encouraging people to stay home