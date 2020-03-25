Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow

A highway sign in Carmel, Ind., urges resident to stay home as the state ordered residents to remain at home except for essential activities to slow the spread of COVID-19, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials aren’t providing details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related illnesses continues to grow quickly and two more deaths were reported.

The state health department says Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 115 to reach a total of 477. Indiana has seen 14 total deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing spread of the virus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says state officials are keeping confidential information provided by hospitals about their intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability. She said she’s seeing “positive movements” in availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

