Indiana National Guard maintains readiness, tests Hoosiers for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Using skills and techniques learned in training, the Indiana National Guard (ING) reports that their soldiers and airmen are continuing to maintain combat readiness caring for Hoosiers across the state.

Training continues for guardsmen and women during the coronavirus pandemic using hands-on, realistic medical training in combat scenarios at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) which is located in Camp Atterbury, Indiana. This advanced training facility one of 22 MSTC locations that exist across the globe.

“Training and rehearsals facilitate an efficient, robust and reproducible delivery of services,” said 1st Sgt. Ryan A. Richmond, medical branch noncommissioned officer in charge of the Indiana Medical Detachment. “Empowered healthcare professionals are force multipliers and they have consistently shown how they are able to turn theory into practice with tailored training over accelerated timelines without losing quality of instruction and patient care.”

Soldiers and airmen are trained in a lecture format, followed by IV practice. Medics use realistic, hands-on medical training in a combat scenario using patient simulators. Instructors can remotely control the simulators to display various symptoms: blinking, breathing, increasing or decreasing heart rate, bleeding and more. Simulators are located in a low-lit room filled with smoke, flashing lights and loud noises which are used to help simulate combat environments that soldiers might experience in the field.

ING soldiers and airmen are using these skills to help Hoosiers by providing coronavirus mobile testing across the state.

“Serving during this pandemic has changed the way people look at how we are serving and has forced us to be flexible and tactical in everything we do,” said Capt. Jessica Philbin, the medical operations officer for the 219th Engineer Brigade. “It is critical as citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen to be able to come together in an unfortunate situation to help Hoosiers. We are here fighting the pandemic all together but, we are also able to get some training experience out of it as well.”

“[While] these are two different types of scenarios. Working with this pandemic is definitely not the same as this training but, they are equally as important.” Cpl. Kaley Beckham, medic with the 738th Area Medical Support Company. “I hope that I have the opportunity to do this training again.”

The ING prides themselves on their overall commitment to readiness when it comes to fighting any enemy, foreign or domestic.

“Our healthcare professionals within the Indiana National Guard are catalysts in the delivery of care while assigned to missions during the state response,” said Richmond. “Ensuring each and every one of them have the fundamental knowledge, skills and most up to date information facilitates mission readiness, their safety and their success.”

For more information on the Indiana National Guard and how they are helping fight COVID-19, click here.