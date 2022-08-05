INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis.

Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than 25 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, which violates the company’s existing permit.

The company agreed to pay $155,000 to both the U.S. and Indiana and will install a carbon absorption system to control total organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions as a result of the settlement.

“This is good news for central Indiana, and the improvements required by this consent decree will result in cleaner air for the community,” said IDEM Commissioner Brain Rockensuess. “Through our partnership with EPA, we were able to resolve these outstanding Clean Air Act violations.”