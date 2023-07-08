HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local martial artist will be testing for her 9th Degree Black Belt.

According to a release, at the 2023 ATA World Expo on July 13, Chief Master Cheryl Brice, 64, from Evansville, will be going for the 9th Degree Black Belt rank.

Seven other Chief Master Instructors with Brice will be going for the award along with Chief Master Tammy Harvey-Stauber. The two women will be going for the first ATA Martial Arts 9th Degree Black Belt’s given to a woman.

A 9th Degree Black Belt is ATA Martial Arts’ highest belt rank.

Brice says, “This is an honor of a lifetime, and we are setting the stage for many of our fellow women martial artists to follow in our path. I wanted to honor my fellow women black belts, so I have included many of the senior ranking women to be part of my testing demonstration as attackers and board holders.”

Brice also says this testing will be epic because her senior ranking instructors will be testing for a higher rank too. Senior Master Kevin Rine is a 7th Degree Black Belt that will be testing for his 8th degree and has been her student for over 40 years.

Mrs. Beth Moreland has worked for Brice for over 22 years as a manager and instructor, testing for her 6th Degree Black belt. Once Moreland attains the rank, she will be able to go through the training to become a Master Instructor.

Katherine Brice, 23, is Cheryl’s daughter and will be going for her 5th Degree Black Belt.