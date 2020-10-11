Indiana manufacturers weather pandemic while other industries hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some business leaders say Indiana manufacturers have generally weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than other industries, even as some plants have been battered by changes in consumer spending amid the public health crisis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that because the companies that make up Indiana’s key manufacturing industry are designated as essential businesses, most have remained in operation, even as stay-at-home orders forced other industries to pause operations.

Last year, manufacturers accounted for 26.9% of Indiana’s cross domestic product and more than 16% of the state’s workforce.

Brian Burton, president and CEO of the Indiana Manufacturers Association, says the industry is doing well “compared with other sectors.”

