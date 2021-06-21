Indiana man’s body found in debris after weekend flooding

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say the body of a Bloomington man who was swept away Friday night after his vehicle got caught in flash flooding has been found in flood debris.

Bloomington police say the body of 31-year-old Colten Booe was found Sunday morning by friends and relatives in a pile of flood debris.

Monroe County’s coroner Shields identified Booe’s body, and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Herald-Times reports Booe was reported missing early Saturday after he was last seen Friday night as his vehicle entered fast-moving floodwaters that rose quickly after severe thunderstorms swept the area.

A friend riding with him was able to reach safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss