Indiana man’s body found in debris after weekend flooding

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say the body of a Bloomington man who was swept away Friday night after his vehicle got caught in flash flooding has been found in flood debris.

Bloomington police say the body of 31-year-old Colten Booe was found Sunday morning by friends and relatives in a pile of flood debris.

Monroe County’s coroner Shields identified Booe’s body, and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Herald-Times reports Booe was reported missing early Saturday after he was last seen Friday night as his vehicle entered fast-moving floodwaters that rose quickly after severe thunderstorms swept the area.

A friend riding with him was able to reach safety.