Indiana man who provided gun in cop’s killing gets 46 years

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to providing a handgun used to kill a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 46 years in prison on drug and weapons charges.

A judge sentenced 24-year-old John Ball on Thursday to 30 years on five drug-related charges and 16 years on a charge of providing a firearm to an ineligible person.

Ball had pleaded guilty to the charges last fall in the March 2018 killing of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Prosecutors said Ball gave Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon a handgun prior to Pickett’s shooting despite knowing Baumgardt wasn’t eligible to buy one.

