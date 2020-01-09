Indiana man smashes 19th-century doorway during court tirade

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, photo, a glass door leading to the Bartholomew Superior Court 1 courtroom that was installed when the courthouse was first opened in 1874 was shattered in Columbus, Ind. (Mark Webber/The Republic via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who yelled obscenities at a southern Indiana judge who sentenced him on drug-dealing charges smashed an “irreplaceable” 19th-century glass doorway as he was being led from court.

Thirty-three-year-old Jermaine Ford either used his shoulder or foot to swing a courtroom door so hard into a wall at the Bartholomew County Courthouse after Wednesday’s sentencing that its glass panel shattered into a hallway.

Officials say the door was original to the 1874 courthouse in Columbus, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

Ford’s tirade began after a judge sentenced him to 22 years in prison on a methamphetamine dealing conviction.

