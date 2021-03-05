Indiana man rescued after 3 days lost inside a storm drain

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an eastern Indiana man who became lost after entering a storm drain to avoid his probation officer was rescued after spending at least three days in the chilly drainage system.

A Connersville police officer heard the 35-year-old man crying for help early Friday and summoned firefighters and emergency medical personnel, who pulled the man from the drain through a manhole.

According to a police report, the man said he “entered the pipe because he was running from his probation officer.”

Connersville’s assistant fire chief, Nate Stevens, tells The Indianapolis Star the man became lost in the dark of the storm sewer.