GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has pleaded guilty to the slayings.

The Elkhart Truth reports Jose Benitez-Tilley pleaded guilty Thursday in Elkhart County to two counts of murder ahead of a jury trial that had been set for Aug. 1.

Benitez-Tilley acknowledged under questioning Thursday by a judge that he shot and killed 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr in February as they were working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart.

The bodies of the engaged couple were found Feb. 12 behind the restaurant by an employee.