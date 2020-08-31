Indiana man organizing Colorado search for missing sister

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man whose sister vanished in May after going on a bicycle ride near her Colorado home is organizing a search of the mountainous area, saying his family has waited long enough.

Andy Moorman announced the planned search of the area near Maysville, Colorado, on Saturday during a candlelight vigil for his younger sister, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, in her central Indiana hometown of Alexandria.

The Herald Bulletin reports that he hopes to recruit more than 1,000 volunteers for a five-day expedition to scour the mountainous area where she was last seen on May 10, about 150 miles southwest of Denver.

