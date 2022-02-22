PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indianapolis man is missing and presumed dead after he fell into Lake Michigan when he and a group of friends ventured onto an ice shelf at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Firefighters, dive teams and other rescuers worked Monday night to try to save the man until conditions became too treacherous in the near-freezing lake along northwest Indiana’s shoreline.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the search was suspended at 7:30 p.m. CST, but was planned to resume Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Nicole Baumann says it’s unlikely the man could have survived in the near-freezing water.