MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Martinsville man died Saturday after he crashed his off-road vehicle according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

The crash took place at around 9:45 p.m. and the initial investigation indicates Jacob Mayes, 30, lost control and was thrown from the ORV he was riding. He died as the result of his injuries.

Mayes was not wearing a seatbelt or other safety equipment.