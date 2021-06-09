Indiana man, Iowa woman were weekend plane crash victims

DARLINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man from Indiana and a woman from Iowa have been identified as the victims of a weekend plane crash in central Indiana.
The Diamond Katana aircraft departed from Lift Academy, a flight school in Indianapolis, and crashed about 50 miles away Sunday. The two people on the plane were identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Corbet of Franklin, Indiana, and 28-year-old Kristen Green of Swisher, Iowa.
State and federal authorities are investigating the crash.
The flight school says it’s “heartbroken” by the accident.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.