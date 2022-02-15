NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking a woman in 2020 with a machete, leaving her with numerous wounds.

Forty-nine-year-old Ronald G. Baker of New Albany had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated battery in the attack.

A Floyd County judge sentenced him last week to seven years in prison followed by five years on supervised probation.

The News and Tribune reports that court documents say Baker was arguing with this then-girlfriend in August 2020 when he grabbed a machete and began cutting her and punching her.

She eventually fled and sought medical care for her wounds.