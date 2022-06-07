RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for fatally shooting a neighbor while the property line between their homes was being surveyed.

Seventy-eight-year-old Billy Wilson Sr. showed no emotion Monday as a Wayne County judge sentenced him in the November 2020 killing of 32-year-old KC Allen Simpson.

The Palladium-Item reports a jury convicted Wilson in May of murder in Simpson’s slaying, which occurred during a survey of the property line between the men’s Hagerstown homes. Trial testimony indicated the neighbors had a history of disputes before the shooting occurred after Simpson exited his house when he saw a surveyor, who Wilson had hired, in his yard.