Indiana man gets 46 years in twin sons’ house fire deaths

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man convicted in his twin 3-year-old sons’ deaths in a 2014 house fire has been sentenced to 46 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Abbott was sentenced this week after a Tippecanoe County jury convicted him in June on 13 counts, including two counts of neglect resulting in death, in the April 2014 fire that killed twins Landon and Liam Abbott.

The boys died from smoke inhalation in a rented house about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis while on a weekend visit with their father.

The Journal & Courier reports Abbott will have to serve half of his 46-year sentence, followed by six years of probation.