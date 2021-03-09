Indiana man gets 16 years after student eats tainted candy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man has received a 16-year sentence in a case where a student at a local school became ill after eating drug-laced candy.

A Vigo County judge ordered 22-year-old Levi Dowden of Terre Haute on Monday to serve 10 years of his sentence in prison followed by one year of work release and five years on formal probation.

Dowden pleaded guilty last fall to four narcotics charges.

The Tribune-Star reports that in February 2019 a Vigo County schools student became ill after eating a gummy candy reportedly laced with Xanax.

Charges are still pending against the two other defendants in that case.