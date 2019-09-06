Breaking News
Indiana man gets 14 years for deadly bus-minivan collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a collision between a bus and a minivan that killed three people.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian L. Hodges of New Albany was driving a Miller Transportation bus in July 2017 when it slammed into a minivan stopped near Bloomington .

The crash killed 54-year-old Rose Pettus, 30-year-old Shante Lewis and 29-year-old Orlando Lewis Jr. of Greenwood.

The Herald-Times reports Hodges had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. Hodges pleaded guilty to drug-related charges.

A Monroe County judge sentenced him Tuesday to 12 years on two counts of causing death while driving with a controlled substance in his system. Hodges was sentenced to 2 ½ years on a count of causing serious injury.

