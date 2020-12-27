Indiana man found dead before 60th birthday on Christmas Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old homeless man was found in South Bend and pronounced dead on Christmas Eve.
WNDU-TV reports Robert Minnes’ 60th birthday would have been Christmas Day. He had been reportedly missing for two weeks.
He was well known to locals and found by a store clerk covered with blankets.
Authorities have previously said he had medical issues and had trouble walking.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.