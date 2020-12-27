Indiana man found dead before 60th birthday on Christmas Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old homeless man was found in South Bend and pronounced dead on Christmas Eve.

WNDU-TV reports Robert Minnes’ 60th birthday would have been Christmas Day. He had been reportedly missing for two weeks.

He was well known to locals and found by a store clerk covered with blankets.

Authorities have previously said he had medical issues and had trouble walking.