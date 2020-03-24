Indiana man dies in workplace fall from ladder

MONTPELIER, Ind. (The Star Press) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana man has died in a fall at his workplace.

Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch says 51-year-old Jeffrey Humphries of Montpelier was pronounced dead at the scene at NRP of Indiana in Montpelier.

Crouch says Humphries was on a ladder when he fell to the floor, suffering head injuries Tuesday. The Star Press reports authorities estimated the fall at 10 to 12 feet.

