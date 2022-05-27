RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting a neighbor while the property line between their homes was being surveyed is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Wayne County by KC Allen Simpson’s mother against 78-year-old Billy Wilson Sr. It seeks wrongful death compensation that’s “commensurate with her injuries and damages” and legal costs.

Wilson was convicted of murder on May 6 in Simpson’s November 2020 killing. The Palladium-Item reports that Simpson, 32, was slain as a surveyor hired by Wilson was surveying the property line between the men’s Hagerstown homes.

The two neighbors had a history of disputes.