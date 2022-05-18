LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man who was one of three Republican candidates who advanced in the primary for a township board position has withdrawn after being charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife.

WRTV -TV reported Wednesday that a withdrawal form signed by Andrew Wilhoite doesn’t provide any details on why he was removing himself from the Clinton Township Board race in Boone County.

The 40-year-old Lebanon man received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.