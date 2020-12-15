Indiana man charged with murder escapes from transport van

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A 22-year-old man charged with murder has escaped in northwestern Indiana while being extradited from Texas.

The Lake County sheriff’s office says Leon Taylor escaped about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary from a transport van operated by a private company. Details of the escape were not released. Taylor, of Hammond, Indiana, was wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg.

The sheriff’s office said he faces a murder charge in East Chicago and was being taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office and Gary police helped search for Taylor. A police helicopter and police dogs also were called in.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss