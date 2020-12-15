Indiana man charged with murder escapes from transport van

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A 22-year-old man charged with murder has escaped in northwestern Indiana while being extradited from Texas.

The Lake County sheriff’s office says Leon Taylor escaped about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary from a transport van operated by a private company. Details of the escape were not released. Taylor, of Hammond, Indiana, was wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg.

The sheriff’s office said he faces a murder charge in East Chicago and was being taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office and Gary police helped search for Taylor. A police helicopter and police dogs also were called in.