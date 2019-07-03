Indiana man charged with impersonating a police officer

Police seized a badge, handcuffs and a Sheriff’s hat from a man impersonating an officer in Rushville, Indiana.

Rushville, Ind. (WTTV) — Last week, Mario Hayes was driving on S.R. 244 in Rush County, when someone tried to pull him over, according to Indianapolis-based CBS affiliate WTTV. Hayes said the driver behind him turned on flashing lights and talked to him through a P.A. system.

When the suspect drove away, Hayes followed him for about 5 miles. He gave police dispatchers a play-by-play of where he was headed. Police caught up with men.

WTTV reported the suspect had his wife and baby with him. Police seized a badge, handcuffs and a Sheriff’s hat.

28-year-old David Duncan-Hobbs was arrested. He faces one count of Impersonation of a Public Servant, which is a Level 6 Felony.

Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said the situation not only puts the public in danger, it also puts the pretend officer at risk too.

Sheriff Rice told WTTV Duncan-Hobbs was supposed to start next week as a corrections officer at a different Indiana Sheriff’s office. Because of this incident, he won’t get that job.