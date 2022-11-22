CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana driver was arrested Monday evening after driving drunk and speeding on the highway in Clay County, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper was patrolling US 40 around 5:35 p.m. when he saw a Jeep speeding on the highway near CR 225 West. According to the release, the trooper used his radar and clocked the car driving at 101 mph.

The trooper pulled over the 2015 Jeep Comanche and approached the driver, 28-year-old Daniel Turner from Linton. The trooper could smell alcohol in the car, the release said, and Turner displayed signs of impairment.

Police said the driver failed sobriety tests and refused a chemical test. The investigation found Turner had been drinking before he was pulled over, and he reportedly did not have permission to drive the Jeep.

Turner was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Conversion Unauthorized Control of a Motor Vehicle, Class 6 Felony

The release said Turner is being held on bond in the Clay County Jail.