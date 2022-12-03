SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash from Friday between a motorcycle and a drunk driver.

Around 4 p.m. that afternoon, state troopers assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of SR 256 and South Dowling Street in the Scott County city of Austin.

Terry Richards (Credit to Indiana State Police)

The initial investigation found that 56-year-old Terry Richards was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy on South Dowling Street, headed toward the stop sign at the intersection with SR 256. Michael Taylor II, 36, from Scottsburg was riding a 1985 Honda Shadow on SR 256 and entered the intersection.

Police determined the GMC Envoy drove through the intersection at the same time and hit the motorcycle, causing Taylor to be thrown from the bike.

Emergency crews determined Taylor had life-threatening injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.

Richards was reportedly uninjured in the crash. After talking with the man, police determined alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said Richards submitted to a chemical test and the results were over the state’s legal limit of .08 BAC.

State police said Richards was arrested and charged with: