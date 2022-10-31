ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop for expired registration Sunday night led to a driver’s arrest on multiple charges after Indiana State Police said they found a stash of drugs that included half a pound of meth, about 90 grams of weed- equal to nine dime bags- and 91 fentanyl pills.

According to a release from ISP, a trooper was on patrol around 9:30 p.m. when he noticed a tan 1999 Cadillac Escalade driving by with expired registration. The trooper checked the registration and determined not only was it expired, but the information was traced to a different vehicle, according to the release.

The trooper stopped the Cadillac and, when he approached the car, noticed a “large bag” of marijuana in the center console, ISP said. The trooper then searched the car and found what police suspect to be about 90 grams of marijuana, along with 8 ounces of meth, 2 ounces of heroin, 91 fentanyl pills, 1 gram of cocaine, and 161 pills of Gabapentin– which is commonly used to treat seizures.

According to the release, the trooper found a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. State police determined the handgun had been reported stolen from Anderson.

The driver of the Cadillac, 29-year-old Robert Haywood Hill, was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony.

Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony.

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony.

Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony.

Theft of a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony.

Dealing in Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Hill was taken to the Madison County Jail.