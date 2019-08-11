Indiana man arrested after being pinned under ORV

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that led to the arrest of one man.

The incident occurred Sunday around 3:00 a.m., near the 7000 block of Bean Blossom Road in Morgantown.

According to Indiana DNR, Tracy Luckey, age 24 of Nivenah, was driving an ORV on private property in a wooded area. At some point, the ORV flipped over pinning Luckey underneath and leaving him unconscious.

Luckey refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the release, and was taken to the Brown County Jail for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but DNR said alcohol appears to have been involved.

Officers said Luckey was not wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment at the time of the incident.