Indiana man appears in US court involving Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of throwing an explosive toward police and smashing windows during protests in Portland, Oregon, appeared in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings.

Malik Fard Muhammad of Indianapolis was taken into federal custody Friday after being released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Muhammad faces charges that include possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement, and using explosives to commit a federal felony.

Efforts to reach an attorney for Muhammad weren’t immediately successful.